Hectar Global, a Chennai-based B2B cross border agri commodity procurement platform, has raised $ 2.1 million in seed funding led by Singapore-based Powerhouse Ventures. The round also saw participation from WEH ventures, All In Capital, Indian Silicon Valley, and angel investors Anant Sarda and Adhish Ladha.

Founded by National University of Singapore alumni Srinath Srinivasan, Sibhi Kumaran, and Aswath Balaji, Hectar Global enables wholesalers, manufacturers and retailers across the globe to source agri-commodities online.

Hectar Global has offices in Chennai, Singapore, Dubai, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka and claims to have shipped over 50,000 tonnes of agri-commodities to Asia, Middle East, and Africa.

Srinath Srinivasan, CEO of Hectar Global, said the internal accruals of the company has taken care of all operating expenses and the current capital raise and future equity rounds will be used to expand into new geographies and strengthen its digital infrastructure.

