Agri varsity defers convocation on Covid-19 advisory

Following Covid-19 concerns and government advisory to avoid large gatherings, the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) has deferred the fourth Convocation scheduled to be held on March 18 here.

“We receive students from different parts of the country for the convocation. Following the advisory of the Government, we have decided to postpone the meet as a precautionary measure to contain Novel Coronavirus,” a top official of the university said.

It advised the students to follow its website for an update on a rescheduled date for the Convocation.

Students in the under-graduate and post-graduate courses that have received provisional degrees from August 1, 2018, to July 31, 2019, are eligible to receive the degrees at the Convocation.