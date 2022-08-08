Agriculture is priority for AP govt: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh has prioritised agriculture which has become mainstay of the State economy with 35 per cent contribution to Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) following the bifurcation of the State to form Telangana, according to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. About 62 per cent of population in Andhra Pradesh is dependent on the agriculture for their livelihood, Reddy said at the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Nandra Modi, on Sunday The State government is implementing welfare schemes such as YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan, free crop insurance, nine-hour free power for irrigation besides setting up of 10,778 Rythu Bharosa Kendaras which serve as a one-stop solution to all agriculture needs of farmers, he said. “Making use of digital technology, we have also launched a CM App which monitors the crop purchase,’‘ he said, adding that e-cropping was also done at RBKs which have kiosks to enable farmers order online their requirements which will be supplied at their door steps. An integrated call centre is also in place to provide information, clear doubts and create awareness among farmers on the agricultural issues. “We are also making efforts to shift the farmers towards organic mode by promoting changing crop patterns and millets,’‘ Reddy said, according to a release.

