Ahead of swearing in, Narendra Modi pays tributes to Gandhi, Vajpayee

PTI New Delhi May 30 | Updated on May 30, 2019 Published on May 30, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his respects at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Raj Ghat ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, in New Delhi.   -  REUTERS

Ahead of being sworn in as the Prime Minister for the second consecutive term, Narendra Modi on Thursday morning paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and BJP veteran late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He also placed a wreath at the National War Memorial here.

The Prime Minister visited Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, at around 7.00 am. Later Modi went to Sadaiv Atal, the lotus-shaped memorial of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Modi and his council of ministers will take oath at 7.00 pm on Thursday evening at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

