Ahmedabad imposes fresh night restrictions amid rising cases

Ahmedabad civic authority has imposed closure of businesses from 10 pm at select civic wards of the city, citing higher concentration of reported new COVID-19 cases in recent days.

The city reported 205 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Announcing the fresh restrictions, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) ordered closure of businesses from 10 pm in select eight civic wards.

“Looking at the new cases reported in the past one month in the municipal corporation area, it was found that the new COVID-19 cases were comparatively higher in these eight wards than others,” a notice said.

“As a result of rising new cases in these wards, it was decided that businesses in these wards will remain closed after 10 pm,” said the AMC press communique.

The businesses to be closed include restaurants, malls, showrooms, tea-stalls, shops selling sweets, namkeen, clothing, pan masala, hair saloon, spa, gym, etc. Also, Ahmedabad’s iconic food street, Manek Chawk in the walled city area will also observe closure after 10 pm daily.

Notably, the city is hosting a T20 match series between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium located in the city. However, the wards identified by the authorities doesn’t include any area around the Stadium, thereby giving convenience to the cricket lovers for the day-night match.

Caseload increases

As per the State health department data, Gujarat recorded total 890 new cases and one death in the past 24 hours, of which 240 were reported from Surat city. Rajkot city reported 79 new cases followed by Vadodara city at 76 new cases. Total active cases stood at 4717, while total deaths so far reached 4425.

On vaccination, the State health department informed that so far more than 25 lakh people have been vaccinated, which included 20.69 lakh getting the first jab, while 5.15 lakh getting both the doses of the Covishield vaccine.

On Monday, total 89,138 people aged over 60 year or above 45 years with co-morbidities were vaccinated. No adverse events were reported in the State.