AI cabin crew association assures support to Tatas

The Air India Cabin Crew Association (AICCA) on Friday assured its support to Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata and Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran over winning the bid for the national carrier which was put on the block in January 2020. Congratulating Ratan Tata in a letter, AICCA said the Tatas winning the bid for the national carrier is a homecoming for all Air Indians and everyone at the Tata group.
“Sixty eight long years ago, Air India was separated from its family, we have now come full circle. We will ensure Air India regains its rightful place in the comity of airlines, at the very top where it rightfully belongs and was so, under the late JRD Tata, the Father of Air India and our beloved founder,” AICCA said.
JRD Tata is “revered and worshipped” among all Air India staff, it said in the letter, adding, “We all look forward to a mutually bright future for the entire Air India family as part of the Tata group.”
“Whilst assuring you of our support and cooperation, we look forward to having a meeting with you to pay our respects, and also with the core operational team that will lead Air India,” the association said.
In a separate letter to Chandrasekaran, the association said it was looking forward to having a meeting with him and the core operational team that would lead Air India going forward.
