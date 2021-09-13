AI-powered tech system can help reduce road accidents in cities

A palm-sized device connected to a camera, giving a driver’s eye view in a vehicle, may help reduce the number of accidents.

Chip major Intel and the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Hyderabad) have joined hands to tap the power of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to quickly analyse the data provided by the camera to provide actionable insights to drivers. An alert just in time could help them avoid possible collisions.

After launching a pilot in Nagpur a few days ago, the partners said that they would like to replicate the project in other States.

Intel, IIIT-H, Central Road Research Institute, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Nagpur Municipal Corporation recently launched iRASTE (intelligent Solutions for Road Safety through Technology and Engineering) in Nagpur.

The target is to reduce the accidents by at least by 50 per cent in the city and create a Vision Zero for the country.

Under this project, Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s fleet of vehicles will be equipped with collision avoidance technology. The project focuses on vehicle safety, mobility analysis and road infrastructure safety.

‘Helping drivers’

Talking about the project in a virtual meeting on Monday, Nivruti Rai, Intel India Country Head and Vice-President of Intel’s Foundry Services, has said that the idea is to gather information from all possible sources and analyse it to generate inputs, which will be quite handy for drivers.

Mobility analysis will continuously monitor dynamic risks of the entire road network to define grey and black spots – areas that are high risk or accident prone. “Preventive maintenance of such stretches will avert blackspots before they claim lives. We are in talks with the Hyderabad civic body and the Telangana government to gather live data of the city roads,” PJ Narayanan, Director of IIIT-H, has said.

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research Director-General Shekhar C Mande said that the CPRI had completed the road safety audit of almost 9,000 km. “It will help in identifying the accident-prone locations and also evaluate the drivers’ behaviour before and after installation of CAS (Collision Avoidance System) in their vehicles,” he said.