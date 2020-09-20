‘AI should not be used as a tool for human replacement’

Justice L.Narasimha Reddy, Chairman, Central Administrative Tribunal, Principal Bench, Delhi has said “Artificial Intelligence should not be used as a tool for human replacement. A human element is necessary to deal with humans, and for strategic planning as a person could be unpredictable.”

“In order for AI technologies to be truly transformative in a positive way, we need a set of ethical norms, standards and practical methodologies to ensure that we use AI responsibly and to the benefit of humanity,” he said.

Addressing a webinar on Artificial Intelligence in Law hosted by The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry, he said, “AI could be a great development enhancing tool. The rise of artificial intelligence will make most people better off over the next decade, but many have concerns about how advances could impact human beings.”

Sai Sushanth, CEO, Sushanth IT Law Associates said, AI could be deployed in justice dispensation system and can be used in commercial claims, mechanical process and legal nuances. The AI will help in reducing pendency. The whole world is embracing AI and becoming technology savvy, and the Indian legal system should come forward in adopting the technology.

Ramakanth Inani, President, FTCCI said, “AI is impacting our lives in a positive manner and is taking part in our daily issues like a reminder for meetings, suggesting articles and news of interest. In the near future, its impact is likely to spread to the entire database of industries.”