AIADMK completes four years in office in TN

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, on Friday, completed four years in office, and vowed to continue to “efficiently function” as per the ideas of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and work for the people.

Jayalalithaa had led her party to an unprecedented successive term in the 2016 Assembly elections in three decades, and was sworn-in as chief minister on May 23 that year.

Top AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami listed out the various achievements of the four year-old government, which stepped into its final year in office today.

Chief Minister Palaniswami is AIADMK co-ordinator while his deputy in the government, Panneerselvam, is the party coordinator.

In a statement, they hailed Jayalalithaa’s acumen and leadership and pointed out she led the party to a successive term in 2016, following up on AIADMK’s stupendous victory in 2011 when she unseated the then DMK government.

The two leaders listed out a number of achievements in the sectors of industry, agriculture, Health and medical edcuation, irrigation and women’s emancipation during the present rule.

“With the hardwork of 1.5 crore party workers, grand public support and with the blessings of Amma (Jayalalithaa) (we) are guiding the AIADMK and the government. We are walking on the path laid down by Amma,” they said in the statement.

Jayalalithaa, after 75 days of hospitalisation, passed away on December 5, 2016.

“We assure that the Amma government, which is stepping into the fifth year, will strive towards upholding Tamil Nadu’s rights and meet people’s demands,” they added.