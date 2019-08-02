AIC-IIIT-H Foundation invites applications for social start-up incubation programme

The AIC-IIIT-H Foundation has invited applications for the maiden cohort of its incubation programme. This initiative seeks to support for-profit social enterprises that have developed a prototype of a tech-based product or solution.

The Foundation was set up by the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Hyderabad) in association with Surge Impact Foundation and support from Atal Innovation Mission established by the NITI Aayog. The incubator focuses on startups that leverage technology to create social impact.

“Social enterprises solving social or environmental challenges and helping the country in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) can apply to the six-month cohort,” a Foundation executive said.

The last date, which ended on July 31, has been extended to August 15 to accommodate more entries.

“The shortlisted start-ups will be offered services like business coaching, networking and mentoring, lab access and investor connects. They will also have the opportunity to attend boot camps, including workshops, mentor and expert chats. They can seek seed funding as well,” he said.