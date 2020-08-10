AIC-IIITH selects 10 social enterprises for incubation

News

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on August 10, 2020 Published on August 10, 2020

Atal Incubation Centre at International Institute of Information Technogy-Hyderabad (AIC-IIITH) has shortlisted 10 tech-based social start-ups for its Akash incubation programme.

The start-ups that are selected for the second cohort include Adva Enviro Solutions, Transit - HelpTruck , SDG Healthcare Private Limited, KOTUMB Digital Empowerment and Careers, Ecowrap, and Ayata Intelligence.

“We received 100 applications from 17 States. Of these, 17 were picked for the final round. The process, which began in December 2019, concluded in an online selection conference,” Ramesh Loganathan, Director of AIC-IITH, has said.

The shortlisted start-ups will get access to business coaching, boot camps and workshops on various topics like finance, marketing and intellectual property rights.

