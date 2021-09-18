AICC calls Punjab Congress Legislative Party meeting on Saturday

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Amid the ongoing rift in the Punjab Congress unit, the AICC called a meeting of the State’s Congress Legislative Party on Saturday.
All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and in-charge of Punjab affairs, Harish Rawat, made the announcement Friday night.
“The AICC has received a representation from a large number of MLAs from the Congress party, requesting to immediately convene a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) of Punjab. Accordingly, a meeting of the CLP has been convened at 5 pm on September 18 at Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee office.
“AICC directs the PPCC (Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee) to facilitate this meeting. All congress MLAs of Punjab are requested to kindly attend this meeting,” Rawat said in a tweet.
He also tagged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in his tweet.
Sidhu also took to Twitter on Friday night and said, “As per the AICC directive, Congress Legislative Party meeting has been convened at @INCPunjab PPCC Office, Chandigarh on 18 September 2021 (Saturday) 5 pm.” The development comes as several legislators and ministers close to Sidhu have been seeking a meeting of the legislature party.
Last month, four ministers and around two dozen party legislators had raised a banner of revolt against the Punjab CM and said that they had no faith in Amarinder Singh’s ability to honour unfulfilled promises.
