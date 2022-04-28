AIF should be ready for short and long drawn wars, says Air Chief

The Indian Air Force should be ready for "short swift wars" as well as for a "long-drawn standoff" akin to the confrontation in eastern Ladakh, Air Chief Marshal, VR Chaudhari, said on Thursday. At the same time, he drew the attention of the Air Force to operational logistics challenges which, he said, emanate from "a fairly vast and diversified inventory" and would have to be partly met by bridging requirements from civilians, including using road and rail networks, and large aircraft.

During the seminar 'LOGISEM VAYU - 2022', Chaudhari said, “The current geo-political situation necessitates Indian Air Force to prepare for intense and small duration operations at a short notice. This new paradigm of high intensity operations coupled with minimal build-up time would require major changes in terms of Op-Logistics.”

Logistics support in such a scenario would be extremely challenging considering the fact that we have a fairly vast and diversified inventory, he added.

Logistics concerns

Similarly, while hinting at China, he said, "In the force, space and time continuum, there would be a need for us to prepare for short swift wars as well as be ready for a long drawn standoff akin to what we are seeing in Eastern Ladakh. There will be a need to cater for resources bridging and transportation for both these contingencies."

He said that while movement of squadron load to operation location would largely be done through the air, timely replenishment of fuel, armament, aviation spares and others would require integrated road and rail management and use of wide-bodied civilian aircraft.

He called for a "Vision Document for Op-Logistics" which, according to him, "would define the foundational precincts of logistics support in IAF during combat". During the seminar he also pitched for "a focused action plan" for indigenisation of all critical components in order to achieve Atma-Nirbharata. In doing so, India must leverage emerging technology like AI, Blockchain and IoT, suitably adapted to supply chain requirements, Chaudhri told the gathering.