The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bilaspur will soon get a trauma centre with 300 beds to cater to the increasing rush of patients, officials said on Sunday.
AIIMS Bilaspur Registrar Rakesh Kumar said the Central government has decided to expand the services being provided at the facility.
"As part of these efforts, a 300-bed trauma centre will be built here. Formalities are being completed. At present, about 70 patients from the state are referred to the AIIMS emergency everyday," he said.
Currently, there are about 55 beds in the emergency ward.
