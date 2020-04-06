AIIMS doctors write to PM about backlash faced for raising concerns over lack of Covid-19 equipment

Coping and decision making in the time of Covid-19
VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous) seemed like fashionable jargon, until it landed uninvited ...
The Resident Doctor’s Association (RDA) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, said its frontline healthcare workers are being targeted by administrative authorities for having come forward with their problems related to the availability of personal protective equipment, Covid-19 testing equipment and quarantine facilities on social media.
The letter, seen by BusinessLine, has as its subject: Targeting of doctors for raising genuine concerns related to COVID-19 preparedness. It identified doctors, nurses and other supportive staff , who have taken to social media to express their grievances.
“The officials should review these inputs constructively. Instead of appreciating their efforts towards (the) welfare of their peers and patients, they have received a harsh backlash,” the letter said.
“In the face of Corona pandemic, it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that these ‘soldiers’ are heard, their opinion respected, rather than humiliated. Being an active user of social media for constructive purposes yourself, you can understand the situation of doctors put in this state,” it further stated.
“We strongly condemn these events and we would be really thankful if (the) government creates a healthy space for debate and discussion to aid healthcare workers rather than ridicule them. All punishments are to be withdrawn and their honor restored,” the letter concluded.
