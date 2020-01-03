News

AIIMS professor Chandra Sharma named National Medical Commission Chairman

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 03, 2020 Published on January 03, 2020

Health Ministry bureaucrat RK Vats to be Secretary General

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has issued orders appointing Suresh Chandra Sharma, Professor and Head of ENT – Head and Neck Surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), as Chairman of the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Health Ministry bureaucrat RK Vats, who has also been Medical Council of India (MCI) Secretary General, has been named Secretary General of NMC.

The much awaited appointments to the NMC were announced after the Appointments Committee of Cabinet chose the duo to head the sensitive posts. The appointments are for a period of three years, or until the officials turn 70, or until orders are issued to reverse the appointments, whichever is earlier, said a DoPT note.

The NMC has replaced the MCI, which was dissolved after countless allegations of corruption in medical education came up. These included bribery during medical college inspections and the regulator’s failure to contain allied issues.

Published on January 03, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
ISRO inks pact with NITK to set up Regional Academic Centre for Space