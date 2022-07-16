Air Arabia flight reports hydraulic failure in Kochi, lands safely 

Full emergency was declared at the Cochin International Airport on Friday evening following an incident of hydraulic failure reported from an Air Arabia flight G9 426 departed from Sharjah bound for Kochi.

The aircraft was bound to land at 19:13. The full emergency, declared at 18:41 pm, was withdrawn at 20:22 after the flight landed safely at runway 09. Later it was towed to bay no 16.

The flight carried 222 passengers and seven crew members. All were reported safe and no new issues/incidents were reported, CIAL said in a release

S.Suhas, Managing Director, CIAL said that a concerted effort and timely coordination have helped the airport company to see through the airport emergency situation. Though such a situation occurred after a long period, it was proved that the safety systems worked effectively. “We could resume the operations in 45 minutes”, he said.

The runway was cleared at 8.11 pm and declared fit for operations at 8.14 pm, with operations resuming soon after.