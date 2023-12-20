Air India Express will commence services from Ayodhya International Airport, the airline’s 45th destination and third operational sector in Uttar Pradesh. Starting December 30, the airline will operate direct flights to Delhi, and offer convenient one-stop itineraries to multiple destinations within India and beyond.

Commenting on the launch of this new destination, Aloke Singh, Managing Director of Air India Express, said, “Air India Express is excited to commence operations from Ayodhya right after the airport opens. This underlines our commitment to enhancing connectivity from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities across the country. We’re enthusiastic about Ayodhya’s anticipated growth, attracting pilgrims and travelers from near and far and take pride in being part of this exciting growth story.”

