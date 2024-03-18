Air India Express is ramping up for summer with a bigger flight schedule. The airline will offer over 360 daily departures from March 31st to October 26th, 2024. That’s a 25 per cent increase in domestic flights and 20 per cent more international flights compared to last summer.

Passengers will have more options with 55 additional domestic flights and 19 more international flights, totaling 259 domestic and 109 international departures.

Air India Express is focusing on popular routes to Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Jeddah and Sharjah. They’re also adding flights from Indian cities like Ayodhya, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kannur, Kolkata, Kochi, Mangalore, Thiruvananthapuram and Varanasi. The airline offers various fare options to fit different needs and budgets: Xpress Lite (carry-on only), Xpress Value (includes 15kg checked bag), Xpress Flex (unlimited changes without fees) and Xpress Biz (business class with meals and priority service).

