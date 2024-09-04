Air India commences the construction of its maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility in Bengaluru. According to Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India, the MRO facility is projected to create around 1,200 jobs for skilled aviation engineers and support over 200 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Karnataka. The first phase of the facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, with full operations beginning in 2026.

The facility is situated on a 35-acre land parcel in the Bangalore International Airport and is estimated to cost approximately Rs 1,400 crore. It will feature 12 hangar bays designed to accommodate both narrow-body and wide-body aircraft. The facility’s capacity will be expanded to include additional hangars for servicing more aircraft, including a paint hangar.

“The Bengaluru MRO facility is coming up at an opportune time to help strengthen India’s aviation ecosystem while enhancing our in-house capabilities to maintain our fleet,” said Wilson. Initially, the facility will be handling simpler maintenance tasks. As we gain experience and expand our capabilities, it will progressively take on more complex maintenance work, he noted.

Campbell Wilson, MD and CEO, Air India and others during groundbreaking ceremony of Air India‘s mega Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, in Bengaluru on Wednesday

The MRO aims to set standards in the aviation industry, stated the company. It will be equipped with the latest aircraft maintenance technology, including overhead tele platforms, cranes, universal docking systems, and the largest vertical lift hangar doors in the country. Furthermore, the MRO will support Air India’s plans to make Bengaluru as one of its key hubs, boosting direct connectivity to global destinations, it said.

Earlier this year, Air India had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Karnataka government to establish MRO facilities in Bengaluru. Additionally, the airline company signed an agreement with SIA Engineering Co. to be its strategic partner for the development of this MRO facility.

Wilson also provided an update on the Air India-Vistara merger, stating, “The company is currently in the final stages of consolidating the organizational structure, integrating support systems, moving aircraft assets, aligning processes, and merging passenger bookings for both Air India and Vistara.”