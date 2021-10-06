Air India winner announcement expected tomorrow

The Centre is expected to announce the name of the winning bidder for Air India on Friday. There are two bidders — the Tata Group and SpiceJet’s Chairman Ajay Singh in his personal capacity.

It is believed that the Tata Group will get back the airline which it started and ran before it was nationalised.

A Ministerial Group headed by Home Minister Amit Shah has been vetting the bids based on recommendations given by a panel of Secretaries led by the Cabinet Secretary.