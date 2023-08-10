Would the Maharajah survive? That was the question on everyone’s lips ever since the Tatas announced they were rebranding Air India.

On Thursday, as Air India unveiled its new brand identity, the suspense ended – the turbaned royal mascot with the curling oversized moustache first conceived in 1946 by Bobby Kooka, the airline’s then commercial director, has been retained – in a brighter new look.

At a glittering event in Delhi, Air India unveiled its much-awaited new logo ‘The Vista’ – which draws inspiration from the pinnacle of a glistening gold window frame, and also the aircraft livery in striking hues of deep red, aubergine and shimmering gold.

The video film through which the logo was unveiled shows how it embodies a spirit of limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and confidence in the future.

“A proud flag bearer to a soaring nation” was the resurgent tagline. Intricately woven into the design is a chakra-inspired pattern, a nod to India’s cultural heritage. The name of the airline is now in bespoke ‘Air India Sans’ font, a typeface that wants to put across that it is a premium, all-inclusive, and easily accessible airline.

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairperson, Tata Sons, emphasised, “Air India is not merely another business venture; it is a profound passion and a monumental national mission. Our goal and duty are to elevate this airline to true world-class status, an icon that every Indian can take pride in.”

Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD of Air India, echoed the sentiment, stating, “Our transformative new brand signifies our aspiration to position Air India as a world-class airline, serving travelers from across the globe while projecting a fresh and resolute India on the global stage.”

Tie up with FutureBrand

The new brand identity has been crafted in collaboration with London-based global brand transformation company FutureBrand.

The reactions were predictably mixed though brand experts did seem to approve. “The logo is nice, simple, non-complicated, very much today’s type. The graphic does remind me of a boomerang and is rooted in flying. The logo should be well received,” said Naresh Gupta, co-founder and Managing Partner, Bang in the Middle.

Travelers embarking on journeys beginning December 2023 will be greeted by the new logo and brand elements, as Air India’s inaugural Airbus A350 takes flight adorned with the resplendent new livery.

