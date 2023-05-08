The first of 16 C-295 transport aircraft meant for Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully completed its maiden flight at the Airbus’ Seville facility in Spain ahead of its delivery towards the winter of this year.

The tactical aircraft took off from Seville, Spain, on May 5 morning and landed after three hours of the flight, the Airbus Defence and Space said on Monday. An Indian Air Force team of about six pilots are already undergoing training at the Airbus international training centre, Seville, so that they are equipped to fly the transport aircraft once its ready for India.

‘Improving operational capabilities’

“This first flight represents a significant accomplishment for the first Make in India aerospace programme. With the Indian Air Force set to become the largest operator of the C-295 in the world, this programme exemplifies our commitment to improve the Indian Air Force (IAF) operational capabilities,” Jean-Brice Dumont, Head of Military Air Systems at Airbus Defence and Space, was quoted by one the largest aerospace company as having said.

India signed a deal with the Airbus for 56 C-295 aircraft in September 2021 to replace the IAF’s legacy fleet of British origin AVRO, a twin-engine turbo prop inducted way back in 1960s. The first 16 aircraft, as per the Airbus, will be assembled in Seville and delivered to the IAF in ‘fly-away’ condition. The remaining 40 aircraft will be manufactured and assembled by the Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) in Vadodra, Gujarat, as part of an industrial partnership between the two companies.

On October 30, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara. Described as the first project of its kind for manufacturing a military aircraft in India by a private company, the total project cost is ₹21,935 crore. The aircraft can be used for civilian purposes as well and the TASL has plans to export them too after exhausting the commitment to IAF.