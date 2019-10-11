News

Aircel-Maxis case: Delhi HC seeks P Chidambaram’s response on ED’s plea against anticipatory bail

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 11, 2019 Published on October 11, 2019

His son Karti Chidambaram is also involved in the case

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti on the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to them in the Aircel-Maxis case.

Justice Suresh Kait issued notice to Chidambaram and Karti on the agency’s petition seeking cancellation of their anticipatory bail.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on November 29.

Chidambaram is lodged in Tihar Jail after being arrested by the CBI in the INX Media corruption case.

Aircel
