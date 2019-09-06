Aircel-Maxis scam: Delhi Court adjourns case against P Chidambaram sine die

Vivo S1: Style statement with good specs
A Delhi court, on Friday, adjourned Aircel-Maxis case, involving former Union Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti, sine die, noting that the CBI and the ED were seeking repeated adjournments.
Special Judge OP Saini adjourned the matter without giving any date for further hearing, saying that the prosecution may approach the court as and when the probe is complete.
The court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Chidambarams in the corruption case filed by the CBI as well as in the money laundering matter lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the Aircel-Maxis deal. The matter was listed for arguments on the cognizance of chargesheet in the case.
However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana, appearing for the CBI and the ED respectively, sought adjournment on the ground that response to Letters Rogatory (LRs) were awaited.
The agencies requested the court to adjourn the matter for first week in October. “Prosecution seeking date after dates. Matter deferred sine die. Prosecution asked to approach the Court as and when the investigation is complete and as and when they receive Letters Rogatory (LRs) from various countries,” the court said.
CBI and the ED are probing how Karti Chidambaram received clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) for the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006 when his father was Union Finance Minister.
CBI and the Enforcement Directorate had alleged that the Congress leader, as Finance Minister during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime, granted approval to the deal beyond his capacity benefitting certain persons, and received kickbacks.
The new series starter tries to blend looks with performance while keeping it affordable
