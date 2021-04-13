Airlines demand financial assistance

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Affected by the second wave of Covid-19 and fall in demand for air travel, a section Indian airline companies have demanded financial assistance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. According to sources, the representatives of the airlines met the Aviation Secretary, and also requested that a a tab be kept on predatory pricing of airfares among other things.
A source said that representatives from various airlines met the Secretary on Monday and pointed out that despite multiple requests there has been absolutely no financial assistance from the Government for airlines since the Covid outbreak in 2020.
According to rating agency ICRA, there has been a 63 per cent decline in domestic air passenger traffic in FY2021. The rating agency, in December, had said that the Indian aviation industry was expected to report a net loss of ₹ 21,000 crore in FY21 as opposed to a net loss of ₹12,700 crore in FY20. ICRA said that this was due to lower revenues and high fixed costs.
Also read: Air India sale: Tata Sons, SpiceJet invited to submit financial bids
Over the past one year, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has increased the capacity to 45%, with effect from June 27, 2020 post the initial recommencement of operations of the scheduled domestic flights. It further permitted increasing the capacity to 60%, with effect from September 2, 2020 to 70%, with effect from November 11, 2020; and further to 80% with effect from December 3, 2020.
Sources said that airlines have requested MoCA to reduce the capacity from 80% to 60% as bookings have fallen by as much as 50%.
The Government had also extended its control to cap airfares till 31 March, 2020 while also increasing the lower and upper fare caps by anywhere between 10-30 per cent. However, sources said that a few airlines were selling tickets at a cheaper rate than the limit fixed by the Ministry. The airlines have therefore demanded DGCA for strict enforcement of the lower fare limit fixed by the Government.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...