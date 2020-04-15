Ajay Mahajan appointed MD & CEO of Care Ratings

CARE Ratings on Wednesday said Ajay Mahajan has been appointed as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the company for five years commencing from April 15, 2020.

The Board of Directors of the credit rating agency, at its meeting on Wednesday, made the appointment, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board.

Mahajan started his career with Bank of America in 1990 and went on to become MD & Country Head of Global Markets Group. Thereafter, he was a part of the management team at inception of Yes Bank in 2004, building UBS’ maiden branch in India in 2008 and then working in IDFC, which converted from an Infrastructure Financing NBFC to a full service commercial bank.

Following the appointment of MD & CEO, the agency, in a regulatory filing, said T.N. Arun Kumar, the Interim - CEO of the company would revert to his previous position of Chief Ratings Officer and would be overseeing the functions of Ratings operations.

In February 2020, the credit rating agency informed the exchanges that due to personal reasons its Chairman & Independent Director S B Mainak has tendered his resignation with effect from February 11, 2020.

On February 14, 2020, CARE Ratings said its Board, as advised by SEBI, vide its letter dated 12th February 2020, decided to institute an inquiry in the matter of interference by the agency’s officials including the erstwhile Chairman and the erstwhile MD & CEO in the rating process in the last 3 years.

At the aforementioned meeting, the Board considered the report of “the forensic audit” and it decided to terminate the employment of Rajesh Mokashi as MD & CEO of CARE Ratings Ltd, with effect from the date he was placed on leave -- 16th July 2019, as per the company’s regulatory filing.