Akasa Airlines to take to the sky in June

K V Kurmanath | Updated on: Mar 25, 2022
Vinay Dube

Vinay Dube | Photo Credit: RAJGUPTA

Airline to have 72 planes in fleet in five years

Akasa Airlines, promoted by investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, will kick off operations in June by launching its first commercial flight.

Addressing a CEO Roundtable at the Wings India 2022 here on Friday, Akasa Air Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube said the company would add 12 aircraft every year over the next five years to step up its operations.

SNV Aviation Private Limited, which will operate flights under the brand name Akasa Air, received a no-objection certificate from the Ministry of Civil Aviation in October 2021.

A month later it signed an agreement with aircraft maker Boeing to buy 72 airplanes (737 MAX) for its fleet at a cost of $9 billion.

The fleet would include two variants from the 737 MAX family (737-8 and the high-capacity 737-8-200).

Published on March 25, 2022
airlines and aviation

