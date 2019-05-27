News

Akash surface-to-air missile successfully test fired

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 27, 2019 Published on May 27, 2019

A file photo of the Akash missiles

India on Monday successfully test fired an Akash-MK-1S missile from the integrated test range at Chandipur in Odisha, the Defence Ministry said.

The surface-to-air anti-aircraft missile with a strike range of 25 km and capability to carry warhead of 60 kg was test fired on May 25 and May 27, they said.

“Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully test fired AKASH-MK-1S missile from ITR, Chandipur, Odhisa on May 25 and 27,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

It said the Akash weapon system has combination of both command guidance and active terminal seeker guidance. “Seeker and guidance performance have been consistently established in both the missions. All the mission objectives have been met,” the ministry said.

Published on May 27, 2019
defence equipment
Next Story

Disquiet in Congress as workers raise ‘fix responsibility’ demand
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Disquiet in Congress as workers raise ‘fix responsibility’ demand