News

Akshaya launches IKEA-furnished ready-to-move-in homes in Chennai

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on June 18, 2020 Published on June 18, 2020

Realty player Akshaya has built sub-₹50 lakh new apartments for sale that will come with home furnishing products of Swedish furniture maker IKEA.

The Chennai-headquartered company has built 200 ready-to-move-in two and three-bedroom homes near Kelambakkam on the IT Corridor of Chennai. The buyers of homes in this project will have the benefit of selecting their own IKEA-products from twelve specially curated packages designed by IKEA designers.

Prospective homebuyers can visit two IKEA-furnished model homes set up by the company at its Kelambakkam site. The starting prices for 2BHK & 3BHK will be ₹37.42 lakh and ₹49.44 lakh respectively. The size of the homes will be in the range of 993 sq ft to 1,035 sq ft.

Buyers will get the choice of organising their living according to their tastes with IKEA products. What makes the buying more attractive is that 2- and 3-BHK home buyers will get free IKEA furnishings worth ₹4 lakh and ₹5 lakh respectively, according to Mukund Ranganathan, Head of Marketing, Akshaya Pvt Ltd.

The packages are offered in two themes - modern and traditional. The various package combinations have been created keeping in mind the several dimensions of the apartments.

“Once a particular IKEA package is selected by the homebuyers, Akshaya will ensure end-to-end services including transportation from the IKEA Hyderabad store to installation of the products at their homes. We will deliver the fully-furnished home in 120 days from the date of purchase,” said T Chitty Babu, Chairman of Akshaya.

He said some prospective buyers had already visited the project and expressed hope to attract buyers from different categories including NRIs.

Babu said that Akshaya would continue to come out with differentiated offerings in the residential market.

The company recently announced the launch of Tamil Nadu’s first themed homes project ‘Akshaya Orlando’ in an official tie-up with Walt Disney. It also launched Akshaya Shanti, first-of-its-kind Grade-A office suites at the Iconic Shanti Theatre Complex, Mount Road earlier this month.

Published on June 18, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
18.5 lakh abortions likely missed due to lockdown: Study