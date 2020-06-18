Akshaya launches IKEA-furnished ready-to-move-in homes in Chennai

Realty player Akshaya has built sub-₹50 lakh new apartments for sale that will come with home furnishing products of Swedish furniture maker IKEA.

The Chennai-headquartered company has built 200 ready-to-move-in two and three-bedroom homes near Kelambakkam on the IT Corridor of Chennai. The buyers of homes in this project will have the benefit of selecting their own IKEA-products from twelve specially curated packages designed by IKEA designers.

Prospective homebuyers can visit two IKEA-furnished model homes set up by the company at its Kelambakkam site. The starting prices for 2BHK & 3BHK will be ₹37.42 lakh and ₹49.44 lakh respectively. The size of the homes will be in the range of 993 sq ft to 1,035 sq ft.

Buyers will get the choice of organising their living according to their tastes with IKEA products. What makes the buying more attractive is that 2- and 3-BHK home buyers will get free IKEA furnishings worth ₹4 lakh and ₹5 lakh respectively, according to Mukund Ranganathan, Head of Marketing, Akshaya Pvt Ltd.

The packages are offered in two themes - modern and traditional. The various package combinations have been created keeping in mind the several dimensions of the apartments.

“Once a particular IKEA package is selected by the homebuyers, Akshaya will ensure end-to-end services including transportation from the IKEA Hyderabad store to installation of the products at their homes. We will deliver the fully-furnished home in 120 days from the date of purchase,” said T Chitty Babu, Chairman of Akshaya.

He said some prospective buyers had already visited the project and expressed hope to attract buyers from different categories including NRIs.

Babu said that Akshaya would continue to come out with differentiated offerings in the residential market.

The company recently announced the launch of Tamil Nadu’s first themed homes project ‘Akshaya Orlando’ in an official tie-up with Walt Disney. It also launched Akshaya Shanti, first-of-its-kind Grade-A office suites at the Iconic Shanti Theatre Complex, Mount Road earlier this month.