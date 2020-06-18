Akshaya launches IKEA-furnished ready-to-move-in homes in Chennai

Bajaj Auto to sharpen value quotient during Covid
Executive Director Rakesh Sharma says business is coming back on track though challenges remain
Realty player Akshaya has built sub-₹50 lakh new apartments for sale that will come with home furnishing products of Swedish furniture maker IKEA.
The Chennai-headquartered company has built 200 ready-to-move-in two and three-bedroom homes near Kelambakkam on the IT Corridor of Chennai. The buyers of homes in this project will have the benefit of selecting their own IKEA-products from twelve specially curated packages designed by IKEA designers.
Prospective homebuyers can visit two IKEA-furnished model homes set up by the company at its Kelambakkam site. The starting prices for 2BHK & 3BHK will be ₹37.42 lakh and ₹49.44 lakh respectively. The size of the homes will be in the range of 993 sq ft to 1,035 sq ft.
Buyers will get the choice of organising their living according to their tastes with IKEA products. What makes the buying more attractive is that 2- and 3-BHK home buyers will get free IKEA furnishings worth ₹4 lakh and ₹5 lakh respectively, according to Mukund Ranganathan, Head of Marketing, Akshaya Pvt Ltd.
The packages are offered in two themes - modern and traditional. The various package combinations have been created keeping in mind the several dimensions of the apartments.
“Once a particular IKEA package is selected by the homebuyers, Akshaya will ensure end-to-end services including transportation from the IKEA Hyderabad store to installation of the products at their homes. We will deliver the fully-furnished home in 120 days from the date of purchase,” said T Chitty Babu, Chairman of Akshaya.
He said some prospective buyers had already visited the project and expressed hope to attract buyers from different categories including NRIs.
Babu said that Akshaya would continue to come out with differentiated offerings in the residential market.
The company recently announced the launch of Tamil Nadu’s first themed homes project ‘Akshaya Orlando’ in an official tie-up with Walt Disney. It also launched Akshaya Shanti, first-of-its-kind Grade-A office suites at the Iconic Shanti Theatre Complex, Mount Road earlier this month.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Executive Director Rakesh Sharma says business is coming back on track though challenges remain
Third-gen X6 grows in size and stature; it is now highly customisable, too
While Covid-19 has had the world in a state of near paralysis, Rakesh Sharma believes that it is not as if all ...
Vespa ties up with Christian Dior for a limited edition 946 to go with matching accessories
Insurance companies, like other businesses, had been impacted by the pandemic, in terms of new business ...
Gold loans are often cheaper than the rest; also, the eligible loan amount has risen in recent times due to ...
Investors can reduce their tax liability using set-off and carry-forward provisions
Reports of a possible takeover by Radhakishan Damani has led to the gain; the firming up of cement prices in ...
Films often choose to highlight differences through the motif of food and ‘Axone’, streaming on Netflix, is ...
The novel coronavirus crisis has diverted resources away from millions of minors who depend on the government ...
Teatr Pijana Sypialnia is adapting to the new normal in creative ways
Lavish functions in the Valley have had a Covid-19 makeover
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...