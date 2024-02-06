Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals has launched nasal sprays. These products find use across therapies including respiratory, neurology and analgesics, among others, the company said, adding that it could be used for local and systemic action.

The global nasal spray market was estimated at $9.2 billion in 2021 and projected to reach $16.9 billion by 2031, the note said.

The pharmaceutical industry is witnessing significant growth and innovation in the manufacturing of nasal spray products, creating opportunities in the market, said Akums, a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO). The rise of e-commerce has further supported market growth, it added. The demand for nasal sprays comes from developed and developing countries like China, Brazil, and India.

Besides addressing common respiratory conditions, nasal sprays hold promise for broader medical applications, the company said. “Research and development efforts are exploring new possibilities, making nasal spray a fast and effective means of delivering medications,” it said.

