: All efforts will be taken to stop any move to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Wednesday.

Speaking to newspersons after his return from a two-day trip from New Delhi here on Wednesday, Naidu said there should be a search for alternatives for tiding over the losses of the plant. The previous YSR Congress Party Government in the state led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy never opposed the proposal to privatise VSP during 2019-24 and now had `no moral right’ to criticise the NDA Government in the State on the issue, he added.

JAMILI ELECTIONS

There is also a need to support the Jamili elections as part of the `One Nation - One Election’ proposal of the Centre, the Chief Minister said.

“If we have elections in different states in different period, the process of development in the country is being hindered. It is important for the nation to support the move for simultaneous elections to all States and the Centre,’‘ the Chief Minister said.

Due to the strong governance at the Centre led by Prime Minster Modi and good governance in Haryana, the BJP was able to secure mandate for the third time in a row, he said adding that `destructive’ governance by parties like YSR Congress Party which was in power in Andhra Pradesh during 2019-24.

