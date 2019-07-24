All outstanding issues with Pakistan will be addressed bilaterally: Govt

Facts and figures
The government, on Wednesday, said it wants normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan and was committed to addressing all outstanding issues bilaterally as it asserted that the onus is on Islamabad for creating a terror-free environment for a meaningful dialogue.
In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that India has asked Pakistan to take “credible and irreversible” steps to end cross-border terrorism and dismantle terrorist infrastructure in territory under its control.
Till then, India will continue to take firm and decisive steps to respond to all attempts at cross-border terrorist infiltration and supporting cover fire by Pakistan forces, he said.
“The government desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan and is committed to addressing all outstanding issues bilaterally and peacefully in accordance with the Simla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration,” Muraleedharan said. However, any meaningful dialogue can only be held in an atmosphere free from terror, hostility and violence, he said. “The onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive atmosphere,” he said.
The Minister said following major cross-border terror attacks in India, Indian forces carried out a surgical strike against terrorist launch pads along the Line of Control (LoC) in September 2016 and a pre-emptive counter terrorism air strike against terrorist camp in Balakot, Pakistan, in February.
“After the Pulwama cross-border terror attack in February, India withdrew the most favoured nation status accorded to Pakistan and imposed a customs duty of 200 per cent on all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan,” he said.
The Indian government suspended cross-LoC trade from April 19, 2019, on receiving reports that cross-LoC trade routes are being misused by Pakistan-based elements for funnelling illegal weapons, narcotics and fake currency, Muraleedharan said.
He said that as a result of the government’s persistent efforts, there is enhanced concern in the international community over terrorism emanating from Pakistan, including the continuing activities of internationally designated terrorist entities and individuals such as Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizbul Mujahideen.
“International community strongly condemned the cross-border terrorist attack in Pulwama in February and major partner countries have called upon Pakistan to not allow its territory to be used for terrorism in any manner,” he said.
“Many terrorist entities and individuals who find shelter in Pakistan and are also engaged in terrorism against India have been proscribed by the United Nations (UN), the European Union and other countries,” Muraleedharan said.
“On May 1, the United Nations 1267 Sanctions Committee designated Masood Azhar, the leader of Jaish-e-Mohammad as a UN proscribed terrorist,” he said. “The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), at its plenary in June 2018, notified Pakistan in the ‘grey list’ due to continuing terror financing related concerns, including with respect to the UN proscribed terrorist entities like LeT, JuD and Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation,” he said.
“India’s call to condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestation, zero tolerance to terrorism, rejection of any justification for an act of terror, delinking terror from religion and need for all forces believing in humanity to unite in fight against terrorism has found greater acceptance among the international community,” he said.
This is reflected in a number of outcome documents issued after bilateral summit meetings with various countries, and at regional and multilateral fora, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, G20, BRICS, among others.
Ticket Agent: Person who works at the ticketing counter and who checks your bags onto the plane, gives you a ...
What challenges do pilots face during adverse weather conditions? Ashwini Phadnis sounds out people on the job ...
The housing sector blues are a cause for concern, but a Budget boost for affordable homes paves the way for ...
Big deals and digital growth have lifted the stock. But margin pressure could weigh on the stock
It was a muted June 2019 quarter for Reliance Industries (RIL) with consolidated profit growing just 7 per ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can sell the stock of Apollo Tyres at current levels. The stock has been ...
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...