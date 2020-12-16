All units of 900 MW Srisailam hydel project to be operational next season

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Work on the Srisailam Hydel Power Project, four units of which were damaged during the recent fire accident, is going on the fast track and all the six units of the 900 MW would be able to generate by the next season.
According to TS Genco and TSTransco CMD Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao, the restoration works have been taken up by the Genco officials and staff without taking any assistance from any other organisation. The revival works are underway with the expertise and experience of the Genco officials. This has helped save hundreds of crores of the Genco funds and also on implementation time.
After inspecting the revival works at the Srisailam Hydel Power Plant, the CMD has finalised the action plan for the works to be done by the coming rainy season (June 2021).
“The Srisailam project revival works are going on with high safety standards. As on date two units have been revived and 300 MW of power is generated. By end of this month one more unit would be ready for the generation. By March two more units will come into operation. The works on the fourth unit, which was most damaged, will be completed by June. Generator and transformers for the fourth Unit are getting installed. By June 2021, all the units will be ready and 900 MWs of power will be generated by the reversible pumping methods and this is our aim,” Rao said.
TSGenco has taken it as a challenge to revive the underground Hydel Project which was damaged in the fire mishap disrupting power generation.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Lee Child and his brother, Andrew, on moulding the new Jack Reacher book together and keeping editors and ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...