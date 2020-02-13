All you need to know about Jeff Bezos’ costliest mansion, in Beverly Hills

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has agreed to pay $165 million (₹1,200 crore) for a mansion spread across nine acres in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

The estate belonged to late media mogul Jack Warner, former President of Warner Bros Studios. Since 1990, it has been owned by David Geffen, another media mogul. Geffen had paid $47.5 million for the property then, the Guardian reported.

According to media reports, it is the same mansion where Napolean Bonaparte proposed to Josephine, who was later proclaimed as the Empress of France.

According to the Architectural Digest 1992, the estate reflects Georgian-style architecture, with “expansive terraces and gardens, two guest houses, a nursery, three hothouses, tennis court, swimming pool, nine-hole golf course, and a motor court.”

The news came days after a regulatory filing revealed that Bezos cashed out $4.1 billion of Amazon shares.

Shopping spree

The world’s richest man has turned into an art connoisseur and gone on a shopping spree, remarked recent media reports. In November 2019, he bought artist Ed Ruscha’s most expensive artwork, Hurting the Word Radio #2, worth $52.5 million, at a Christie’s auction. He also purchased Vignette 19 by Kerry James Marshall for $18.5 million.

Bezos was actively looking for posh estates for months, according to property dealers. In an interview, realtor Josh Flagg said that he would get a call from different real estate dealers asking for leads.

One of the other properties they visited was Chartwell, a Bel-Air estate used as the Clampett residence in the television show The Beverly Hillbillies. Last year, Lachlan Murdoch, son of Rupert Murdoch, set the record by paying $150 million for the property, as per the Guardian report.

Washington property

The real estate empire of Bezos, who has a net worth of $131 billion, includes his Washington DC, mansion where he recently threw a party for state elites including Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. Bezos also owns 170,000 hectares (420,000 acres) of desert scrub in Texas.

Amazon saw revenues of $9.95 billion in the fourth quarter, exceeding analyst projections of $9.81 billion, according to FactSet.The revenues surged 34 per cent from the previous-year period.