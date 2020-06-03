All you need to know about Nisarga cyclone

The western region of India particularly, Maharashtra and Gujarat, braced up for the cyclone Nisarga. This is the second cyclone India is witnessing in two weeks. According to experts, Mumbai, the worst-impacted city by the coronavirus, is staring at a natural disaster. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Gujarat and the administrator of Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and assured all possible support.

Here are the 8 facts you need to know about the cyclone:

1. The cyclone’s name was proposed by Bangladesh. Nisarga means ‘nature’ in Bengali. The cyclone comes in the wake of Cyclone Amphan that wrecked Sunderbans in West Bengal.

2. As Cyclone Nisarga approached the Maharashtra coast on Wednesday, heavy rain, winds and high waves were seen at Alibaug near Mumbai, where it made landfall.

3. As many as 1,00,000 people, including some coronavirus patients, have been moved to safer locations ahead of the landfall.

4. No one is allowed to come out in public places like beaches, parks and promenades along the Mumbai coastline. The ban is from Wednesday morning till Thursday noon, the city police said in the order, adding that anyone caught violating the ban will face criminal action.

5. The Brihanmumbai Electricity and Transport (BEST) Undertaking, which supplies power to Maharashtra’s capital, has a team of stand-by engineers who will ensure supply restoration in case of a power failure, especially for hospitals and centres dealing with Covid-19 patients.

6. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday issued a warning to airlines about the perils of operating during such tenuous condition. Air and rail traffic has been disrupted due to the severe storm.

7. The NDRF and State administration undertook a door-to-door awareness campaign to protect people, pets and other lives in view of Nisarga.

8. The Indian Airforce Force is in a heightened state of preparedness to provide assistance in combating Cyclone Nisarga, the organisation tweeted. On June 2, one IAF IL-76 aircraft landed at Surat with 5 NDRF teams, while another IL-76 airlifted 5 NDRF teams from Vijayawada for Mumbai.