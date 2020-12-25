Allergic reactions to Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine more frequent than expected: US official

A United States official stated that the frequency of allergic reactions to Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is greater than earlier expected, CNN reported.

In an interview with CNN, Dr Moncef Slaoui, chief scientific adviser for Operation Warp Speed said: “That frequency, as it stood yesterday (December 22), is superior to what one would expect with other vaccines.”

This comes as The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) issued precautionary advice to the National Health Service (NHS) after two healthcare staff reported allergic reactions.

“We know from the very extensive clinical trials that this wasn’t a feature. But if we need to strengthen our advice, now that we’ve had this experience in the vulnerable population – the groups have been selected as a priority – we get that advice to the field immediately,” said Dr. Raine, chief executive of the MHRA, while testifying to a parliamentary committee.

The regulators in the United Kingdom have issued advice and asked people with a history of “significant” allergic directions to not take the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

Meanwhile, the US on Wednesday signed a deal with Pfizer Inc. for an additional 100 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine.