Alliance Air recommences Hyderabad- Hubli flight service

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited has recommenced Alliance Air’s direct air service between Hyderabad and Hubbali.

Alliance Air aircraft took off from Hyderabad at around 06.35 hours amidst a festive gathering of airport officials and other stakeholders. With this sector, the number of domestic destinations from Hyderabad has reached 57.

Alliance Air has deployed a 70-seater ATR 72 600 on this sector. Flight No. 9I 879 will depart from Hyderabad at 06.25 am and arrive in Hubbali at 08.00 am. In return, Flight No. 9I 880 will depart from Hubbali at 08.25 am and arrive in Hyderabad at 09.55 am. The flight service is scheduled to operate thrice a week: Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

These services which were launched under UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme.

Harpreet A De Singh, CEO, Alliance Air, said “Alliance Air aims to connect India with an Alliance of Hearts across the country with unique routes, unique destinations overcoming unique challenges. We look forward to serving Hyderabad and Hubbali with safety and service as our priority.”