Senior IPS officers Alok Ranjan and Amit Garg were on Saturday appointed as the chiefs of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and Hyderabad-based Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) respectively, according to an official order.

Ranjan, a 1991-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as the Director, NCRB for a tenure up to his superannuation on June 30, 2026, it said.

He succeeds his service and batchmate Vivek Gogia, who has been repatriated to AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre.

Garg, a 1993-batch IPS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as the Director, SVPNPA for a term up to his retirement on October 31, 2027, the order said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointments of four senior IPS officers, all from 1993 batch -- Rithwik Rudra (Himachal Pradesh cadre) , Mahesh Dixit (Andhra Pradesh cadre), Praveen Kumar (West Bengal cadre) and Arvind Kumar (Bihar cadre) as Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

All these officers were working as the Additional Director in the IB.

Besides them, Praveer Ranjan has been appointed as Special Director General in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for a tenure of two years.

Praveer Ranjan, a 1993-batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre, is currently Additional Director General (ADG), CISF.

Vitul Kumar, currently ADG in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), has been appointed as Special DG in the same force, till the date of his superannuation on August 31, 2028.

R Prasad Meena, at present ADG in the Border Security Force (BSF), has been appointed as Special DG in the force, till the date of his retirement, that is July 31, 2025.