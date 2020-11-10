Alstom’s Sricity factory manufactures its 500th metro car

Alstom’s SriCity factory in Andhra Pradesh, that manufactures rolling stock (metro trains) for urban metro projects, successfully completed the production of its 500th metro car.

As Alstom’s largest urban rolling stock manufacturing unit in the Asia-Pacific region, this facility is delivering metro trainsets to both Indian and international cities — Chennai, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Sydney and Montreal. Operational metro trainsets built at this facility have clocked over 27 million km, cumulatively.

The Alstom’s SriCity facility started operations in September 2012, to produces cars for Chennai Metro. So far, the site has recorded over two million manufacturing and testing hours and has a capacity to build 480 cars per annum. Most recently, after the advent of Unlock 1.0 in India, the site successfully dispatched the first batch of two trainsets for the Canadian city of Montreal (Réseau Express Métropolitain).

The site is currently manufacturing for Mumbai Metro L3 (Aqua Line), Montreal Metro-Réseau Express Métropolitain and Sydney Metro (City and Southwest extension). This factory has more than 15 per cent of women employees in various roles.

Alain Spohr, Managing Director of Alstom India and South Asia, in a statement said: “Despite the global pandemic that has disrupted business across industries, our teams continue to work tirelessly, to ensure on-time deliveries to Metro Corporations who are working on upgrading urban mobility in various cities. Our commitment continues towards Make-in-India, and localisation is over 75 per cent for all domestic projects.”

Alstom’s footprint in India is spread across various States focussed on developing engineering solutions at the innovation centre in Bengaluru, electric locomotives at the Madhepura unit, rail components in Coimbatore and e-Loco car body shell production in Kolkata.