Alteria Capital announces lose of Fund II at ₹1,325 crore

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Aletria Capital has achieved the first close of its second venture debt fund at ₹1,325 crore within four months of launch.
The fund target was initially set at ₹1,000 crore at the time of launch. With this closure, the venture debt firm now has an AUM of ₹2,300 crore across two venture debt funds and is the largest venture debt provider in India currently.
Alteria Capital received approvals from SEBI in December 2020 for its second venture debt fund with a target corpus of ₹1,000 crore and a greenshoe of ₹750 crore.
“There has been strong interest from domestic investors to participate in this attractive asset class resulting in oversubscription in a very short period of time,” said a press statement.
The fund promoted by veterans Ajay Hattangdi and Vinod Murali will use the capital to back start-ups that have already raised VC funding and provide them with a range of speciality debt solutions. The fund will target start-ups across early and growth stages with cheque sizes up to ₹150 crore There will also be an allocation for structured debt products aimed at later stage companies which have a differentiated risk profile.
“We are honoured to have the confidence of our investors and be able to raise the fund in such a short period of time and that too, with the ongoing challenges of the global pandemic,” said Ajay Hattangdi, Cofounder and Managing Partner. “But we are very aware of our responsibility to deliver attractive returns to our investors which we will do by continuing to partner with high quality equity sponsors in supporting the development of companies with innovative solutions that challenge the status quo.”
Vinod Murali, Cofounder and Managing Partner said: “The Indian start-up ecosystem is emerging as a strong value creator and domestic investors have appreciated the consistent, strong returns from our first fund. We are excited to be able to support more founders who are contributing to India’s growth amidst all the current challenges and our focus continues to be umbrella sectors like consumer, technology and healthcare. This fund will also allow us to provide larger cheques to later stage start-ups through structured solutions”.
Alteria Capital has backed companies like Rebel Foods, BharatPe, Lendingkart, Zestmoney, Dunzo, Portea, Toppr, Spinny, Stanza, Vogo, Melorra, Mfine, Generico, Loadshare, LBB, Beato, Maverix, Country Delight, Clover, Happay, Cropin, Cityflo, Onco, Nua, Damensch, Bombay Shirt Company, Sunstone Eduversity, Faces Cosmetics and Universal Sportsbiz.
Alteria Capital Fund II will be the largest pool of alternative debt capital available for early and growth stage start-ups in India. With its ability to recycle capital, Alteria will effectively have over ₹4,000 crore available for funding start-ups across Venture Debt and Structured Solutions.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mallika Srinivasan is the first person from the private sector to head the all-powerful PESB. Will she ring in ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...