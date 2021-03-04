Aluminium industry seeks 5% export rebate

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The aluminium industry has urged the government to fix RoDTEP (Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products) at 5 per cent and clear the uncertainty by notifying the rates soon to double exports to $10 billion.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced RoDTEP to all export-oriented sector from January post withdrawal of the Merchandise Export from India Scheme (MEIS).
However, the government is yet to announce sector-wise remission rates. This has created a precarious situation and uncertainty for Indian exporters due to ambiguity in pricing of their goods in the export market.
In the recent Budget, the government has made a provision of just ₹13,000 crore for RoDTEP, which is much lower than ₹50,000 crore allocated when it was first announced in September 2019.
The situation aggravated further with withdrawal of MEIS. Exporters are unable to avail themselves of the MEIS benefit for exports already made in FY20 and this fiscal (up to December) due to shut down of online MEIS platform for registering claims, said the Aluminium Association of India in a letter addressed to Ministry of Commerce and Finance Ministry.
Also read: Aluminium lends sheen to low carbon future
This has resulted in blockage of significant funds for already stressed non-ferrous metal sector exporters, it added.
In absence of any export incentives, the aluminium exports are struggling to remain globally competitive as compared to the major exporting countries, especially China, which extends various support measures for export competitiveness.
In India, the high incidence of numerous un-rebated Central and State taxes, duties impedes the growth potential of the sector. Taxes alone constitute 15 per cent of aluminium production cost, which is among highest in the world, it said.
These duties and taxes cannot be exported. It should be remitted back to encourage domestic value addition and export of finished products, said the trade body.
Under MEIS, the aluminium exports were eligible for a 2 per cent rebate that itself does not provide ample cushion to remain competitive against current bearish market condition, it added.
The government support is crucial at this juncture to reduce burden of taxes with least five per cent remission rate under RoDTEP to boost exports and survive this challenging phase, it said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
Creator of the world’s biggest art canvas hopes to help children in poorer countries
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...