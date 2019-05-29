Alva’s job fair targets to attract 15,000 aspirants from southern India

Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, will host the 11th edition of its mega placement drive – Alva’s Pragati 2019 – in Moodbidri of Dakshina Kannada district on June 21 and 22.

Addressing press persons in Mangaluru on Tuesday, Mohan Alva, Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation, said the main objective of the placement drive is to facilitate job opportunities to persons from rural and underprivileged parts of the country. Around 200 companies from different sectors are expected to attend the fair this year.

He said ‘Alva’s Pragati’ is aimed at meeting the job aspirations of graduates and postgraduates in medical, paramedical, engineering, basic sciences, nursing, commerce and management streams. ITI and diploma holders can also appear for the placement drive.

Recruiters representing sectors such as IT, ITeS, manufacturing, healthcare and pharma, sales and retail, automobile, banking and finance, hospitality, education and NGOs will attend the fair. A few start-ups from Mangaluru and Bengaluru have also confirmed their participation, he said.

Vivek Alva, Managing Trustee of Alva’s Education Foundation, said that around 15,000-20,000 aspirants from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are expected to participate in ‘Alva’s Pragati 2019’.

Stating that 183 companies and 8,347 students had participated in the fair last year, he said 1,326 spot offers were made, and 3,947 students were shortlisted for various profiles in various companies in that placement drive.

He said the organisers of Alva’s Pragati do follow-up of candidates selected in the fair to ensure their joining by the specified dates. Registration is free for both companies and candidates.

Vivek Alva said Alva’s Pragati has become a bigger brand when it comes job fairs.