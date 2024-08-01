Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies Private Limited (ARACT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited (ARE&M), will be signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with electric vehicle manufacturer Ather Energy.

“We are proud to partner with Ather and together we will focus on building market-relevant solutions in India’s journey towards indigenisation of electric vehicle technologies,’‘ Vikramaditya Gourineni, Executive Director, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd, said in a release.

“Our focus has always been on designing and building products from scratch in India, with most of our components, aside from cells, sourced domestically. Now, we’re taking a significant step forward by promoting homegrown cell technology,’‘ Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO, Ather Energy, said.

“This will help us optimise costs and enable us to source lithium-ion cells tailored to Ather’s specific requirements, further enhancing our ability to innovate and scale efficiently. Our aim is to help the domestic industry grow significantly to support India’s energy demand now and in the coming future,’‘ he added.

As part of the agreement, Amara Raja will collaborate with Ather to develop and supply NMC (nickel manganese cobalt), LFP (lithium iron phosphate), lithium-ion (Li-ion) and other advanced chemistry cells at their upcoming gigafactory in Divitipally, Telangana.

Amara Raja recently entered into an agreement with Gotion-InoBat-Batteries (GIB) to localise global LFP technology for manufacturing Li-ion cells suited for Indian conditions. The company also has an agreement with Jiangsu Highstar Battery Manufacturing Co for NMC technology.