After a gap of five years, the Amaravati greenfield capital project of Andhra Pradesh has moved one step forward with the Gazette notification by the government.
Decks have been cleared for commencing works of the new administrative city, Amaravati City, the first phase of the project after the new TDP government took over last month.
Last week, the State government appointed retired IAS officer, Lakshimi Parthsarathy, as the Managing Director of Capital City Development and Managing Corporation, a special-purpose vehicle set up under the Companies Act, 2013, for development, implementation and operation of the new capital city.
“Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is keen on commencing the work as soon as possible. These are the first steps in this direction. The Department of Municipal Administration is already working on clearing the scrub forest that came up across the capital city region,” a senior official said.
White paper
A white paper on the status of Amaravati and the impact on the project as a result of the previous government abandoning it is likely to be released soon; a white paper on the Polavaram project was released last week.
