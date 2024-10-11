Bharat Drone Association, India’s largest drone industry body, has teamed up with the Andhra Pradesh Drones Corporation (APDC) as a technology partner for the Amaravati Drone Summit 2024, which is scheduled to be held on October 22 and 23, 2024, in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh.

The Amaravati Drone Summit is a national-level event organized by APDC, an undertaking of the Government of Andhra Pradesh under the Infrastructure and Investment Department.

The platform is set to position Andhra Pradesh as a hub for Drone System Design and Manufacturing (DSDM) and Drone Enabled Technology and Services (DeTS).

Bharat Drone Association is actively working with thought leaders and industry stakeholders to foster the country’s sustainable UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) ecosystem.

As a technology partner, the Bharat Drone Association will contribute its expertise to build upon the summit’s success and further drive innovation in the drone industry.

Major (Retd) Ganesan, President, “We are honoured to collaborate with the Andhra Pradesh Drones Corporation for the Amaravati Drone Summit 2024. Our partnership underscores our shared commitment to advancing the UAV industry in India and leveraging drone technology to address critical societal and industrial challenges.’‘

The Amaravati Drone Summit 2024 will bring together key stakeholders from across the drone industry, including government officials, technology innovators, and industry leaders, to explore the future of drones in India.

The event will highlight advancements in drone technology, industry trends, and opportunities for collaboration.