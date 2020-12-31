Amazon acquires podcast network Wondery

Amazon has announced its acquisition of podcast publisher Wondery.

“We’re pleased to announce that Wondery has signed an agreement to join Amazon Music,” Amazon said in an official press release.

Wondery is the publisher behind podcasts such as “Dirty John,” “Dr. Death,” “Business Wars,” and “The Shrink Next Door.”

It was founded in 2016 by former Fox executive Hernan Lopez, TechCrunch reported. The podcast publisher will now create shows for Amazon Music.

Amazon Music had launched support for podcasts at no additional cost in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Japan in September this year.

“When the deal closes, nothing will change for listeners, and they’ll continue to be able to access Wondery podcasts through a variety of providers. With Amazon Music, Wondery will be able to provide even more high-quality, innovative content,” Amazon said.

This deal is not yet closed as the completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, Amazon said. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. The Wall Street Jounral earlier this month reported on the talks regarding the acquisition. According to the report, the talks valued Wondery at over $300 million.