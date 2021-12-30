Amazon announces Customer Choice Smartphone Awards 2021

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Amazon has announced iPhone 13 as the winner under the category ‘Smartphone of the Year’ followed by Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G at the Amazon Customer's Choice Smartphone Awards 2021.
Incidentally, iPhone 13 also was the winner under four categories, Best Premium Smartphone of the year - iPhone 13 Mini, best ultra premium smartphone - iPhone 13 Pro, best camera smartphone - iPhone 13 Pro, and the best design award - iPhone 13.
iPhone 13 also secured the runner-up position under the category of best gaming smartphone. This category was won by iQOO 7 Legend.
Under the best budget smartphone category, Redmi 10 prime secured the winner position and Samsung Galaxy M21 (2021 edition) secured the runner-up position. Most loved smartphone brand was Apple followed by One Plus in 2021.
Meanwhile, One Plus Nord 2 5G won the best mid-range smartphone award followed by Redmi Note 10 pro max. The best alexa built-in smartphone was won by One Plus 9 5G, followed by One Plus Nord CE 5G.
Apple airpods pro and One Plus buds pro secured the winner and runner-up position respectively under the Best Truly Wireless Earbuds category.
Additionally, Samsung was also in the awards list which won the runner-up position under best premium smartphone, best ultra premium smartphone, best camera smartphone. Under the best battery smartphone, the brand won the winner and runner-up position.
Similarly, Amazon has also released Amazon Customer Choice Smart TV Awards 2021. The smart TV of the year was won by the Samsung 43 inches crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV and was followed by Sony Bravia 55 inches Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55X80AJ.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...