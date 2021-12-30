Amazon announces Customer Choice Smartphone Awards 2021

Amazon has announced iPhone 13 as the winner under the category ‘Smartphone of the Year’ followed by Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G at the Amazon Customer's Choice Smartphone Awards 2021.

Incidentally, iPhone 13 also was the winner under four categories, Best Premium Smartphone of the year - iPhone 13 Mini, best ultra premium smartphone - iPhone 13 Pro, best camera smartphone - iPhone 13 Pro, and the best design award - iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 also secured the runner-up position under the category of best gaming smartphone. This category was won by iQOO 7 Legend.

Under the best budget smartphone category, Redmi 10 prime secured the winner position and Samsung Galaxy M21 (2021 edition) secured the runner-up position. Most loved smartphone brand was Apple followed by One Plus in 2021.

Mid-range smartphone

Meanwhile, One Plus Nord 2 5G won the best mid-range smartphone award followed by Redmi Note 10 pro max. The best alexa built-in smartphone was won by One Plus 9 5G, followed by One Plus Nord CE 5G.

Apple airpods pro and One Plus buds pro secured the winner and runner-up position respectively under the Best Truly Wireless Earbuds category.

Additionally, Samsung was also in the awards list which won the runner-up position under best premium smartphone, best ultra premium smartphone, best camera smartphone. Under the best battery smartphone, the brand won the winner and runner-up position.

Similarly, Amazon has also released Amazon Customer Choice Smart TV Awards 2021. The smart TV of the year was won by the Samsung 43 inches crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV and was followed by Sony Bravia 55 inches Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55X80AJ.