Amazon India launched three new fulfillment centers in Delhi NCR, Guwahati, and Patna. These new fulfillment centers, along with the expansion of Amazon’s existing fulfillment network are expected to boost delivery speeds for customers in North and East India.

According to Amazon India, these buildings are ready and operational ahead of the upcoming festive season and are projected to support more than 2.5 lakh sellers across Delhi NCR, Bihar and Assam.

The new fulfilment centers consists of over 43M cubic feet of storage space, with sort centers across in 19 states, about 2000 delivery stations. “These new fulfillment centers will enable sellers in the region to better cater to customer needs while generating thousands of job opportunities, fostering economic growth in the local communities,” said Abhinav Singh, VP Operations, Amazon India.

Preparing for festival season

Apart from launch of fulfillment centers, Amazon recently announced that it has created more than 110,000 seasonal job opportunities across its operations network to meet the heightened customer demand. These opportunities include direct and indirect jobs across India in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Chennai, among others.

Additionally, the company signed an MOU with Indian Railways to scale up use of railway network for faster movement of customer packages across the country.