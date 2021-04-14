Amazon Prime Music launches podcasts in India

Beware the quantum computers
Amazon Prime Music on Wednesday announced the launch of podcasts in India.
Starting today, podcasts will be available on the Amazon Prime Music app on Android and iOS, Web player and Amazon Echo devices for all Prime customers at no additional cost
The platform will provide access to locally popular shows by creators including Jay Shetty, Cyrus Broacha, Neil Bhatt, Robin Sharma, Sadhguru, Anupam Gupta amongst others as well as international Amazon Originals produced exclusively for Amazon Prime Music customers in multiple languages across motivation, business, technology, comedy, music, fitness, among others.
Amazon Prime Music will also bring exclusive internationally acclaimed content to Indian customers.
It will enable unlimited offline downloads, and hands-free Alexa listening experience with podcasts on the Amazon Prime Music app for users.
With Amazon Prime Music’s visual apps on mobile and web, it will offer curated recommendations across top categories, popular podcasts charts, and access to trailers on show pages to users.
Sahas Malhotra, Director, Amazon Prime Music, India said, “We are thrilled to launch Podcasts with a myriad of locally and globally popular podcasts on Amazon Prime Music. Starting today, our service will evolve from a place to listen to 70 million songs, ad-free into an immersive destination of music, content, culture, and community.”
The launch comes at a time when podcasts are increasingly becoming a popular audio offering in India. As per a KPMG report, India is the third-largest podcast-listening market across the globe. It is expected to be valued at ₹17.62 crore by 2023, at a CAGR growth rate of 34.5 per cent.
“We think now is a perfect time to launch. We have the opportunity to accelerate the growth of podcasts and bring them to even more customers. The launch of podcasts on Amazon Prime Music follows a demand from the listener for a streaming service that will make it easy for them to access the latest podcasts, to easily pick up listening where they left off, and discover new shows, and we’re doing just that. We continue to invest in music, and today’s launch signals a further investment in entertainment, and a continued evolution of our service as a premiere destination for music and culture,” said Malhotra.
